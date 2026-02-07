Tom Brady clarifies Super Bowl stance amid backlash from Patriots legends

Tom Brady took a U-turn on his Super Bowl LX statement after backlash from a Patriots legend.
According to Daily Mail, days after claiming that he was not supporting his former team, the former NFL (National Football League) star showed his support for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
This came after Brady claimed that he does not have a dog in the Super Bowl LX and wants the best team to win this weekend, sparking backlash from his former teammates.
The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback during his appearance at the Let’s Go! Sirius XM podcast with Jim Grey earlier this week said, “I don't have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win."
“You have different chapters and moments that you go through where you’re affiliated with a certain team at Michigan, and then I was with the Patriots for 20 years, and I was with Tampa for three amazing years. I’ve been in broadcasting, now I’m an owner of the Raiders. Those memories that I have are forever ingrained in me. Now in a different phase in my life, I root for people and people I really care about,” he explained.
The 48-year-old’s admission shocked his former teammates, including Vince Wilfork and Rob Gronkowski, and Patriots fans, who called his statement “ballcrap” and a “political” stance.
However, days before the Super Bowl, he showed support for billionaire owner of the Patriots Kraft.
Brady, on his Instagram story, shared a picture with the 84-year-old and wrote, “You know I got your back, RKK. Get that 7th ring so we can match.”
Brady, who won six of his seven Super Bowls with the Patriots, also tagged his former team in the post, confirming his support.
The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are all set to clash in the Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara on Sunday, February 8.