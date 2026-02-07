Prince William strongly reacts to Sarah Ferguson’s vulgar remark about Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson's is reaping what she sow as she has lost every chance of returning to the royal fold with one awful mistake.
Fergie - who lost her royal title in October, 2025, alongside ex-husband, Andrew has once again landed in trouble with her embarrassing emails to Jeffrey Epstein, emerged in newly released files.
In one of the emails from March 2010, Sarah used the word "shagging" for her own daughter Princess Eugenie while casually discussing her whereabouts with the late paedophile.
Now, senior royal commentators have explained how Prince William has reacted to the vulgar message from Sarah to Epstein and what the future King has decided for the former Duchess of York and her disgraced ex, Andrew.
Speaking to Fox News, Hilary Fordwich noted, "This new revelation most certainly seals the end of any likelihood of any royal acceptance of either Sarah or Andrew."
Fordwich claimed that William is "beyond disgusted" as the former couple "totally unfit for any royal proximity."
The royal expert further noted that "Now Sarah can’t ever claim she was naïve, detached or unaware of reputational risk, it totally sinks her."
"What is really revolting about this new crude email revelation is how shockingly intimate Sarah’s familiarity with Epstein is," Fordwich said.
"It’s further concrete evidence that she was close enough to Epstein to share such lurid details regarding her own underage daughter in such a flippant, even jocular manner," he added.
This update came just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was moved to Wood Farm in Sandringham in the cover of darkness earlier this week.
Andrew will stay in Wood Farm temporarily before permanently relocating to Marsh Farm.