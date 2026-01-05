Sci-Tech
WhatsApp makes stickers more accessible with new search filters

WhatsApp is experimenting with a new feature that helps some users find and use stickers more quickly and conveniently.

The Meta-owned platform continues to roll out new and advanced updates to enhance the user's experience.

As per WABetaInfo, the new update now allow some users quickly find stickers using filters like "Hi," "Love," or "Haha," directly in the sticker keyboard.

By tapping a filter, the keyword automatically added to the search bar, making it easier and faster to find stickers.

WhatsApp first searches the user’s personal sticker library before expanding to external sources for more options.

In addition to this, WhatsApp now shows special stickers at the top of the sticker search that automatically turn your typed words into styled stickers using preset designs.

These templates make it easy to create personalized stickers in real time.

Additionally, WhatsApp previously added a feature which allow users to add question stickers to their Status, receive private replies securely, manage them in a dedicated section and even share responses anonymously.

Similarly, WhatsApp Channel admins can now add interactive question features to gather feedback from their followers.

It is worth mentioning that all the replies will go directly to the admin privately, ensuing all the interactions remain confidential.

