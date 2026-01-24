Sci-Tech
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Samsung Galaxy S26 series leaks ahead of release

Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to be launched in February during a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco

Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S26 lineup is generating a buzz across the internet as a new leak revealed key details regarding the lineup, including a storage upgrade that many users have long been anticipating.

As the official launch approaches, reports surrounding the South-Korean tech giant’s next flagship smartphones are releasin soon.

As per a credible analyst, Finnish retailer, the entire Galaxy S26 lineup are likely to be integrated with 256GB of internal storage as standard, offering an ample amount of storage for your media, apps, photos, and videos.

Several other reports suggested users will receive the option to upgrade to a 512GB variant for an additional cost.

The leak further hinted towards the colour options, suggesting the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are likely to be released in several tantalising hues, including Black, White, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also likely to be available in the same colors, though earlier reports suggested additional shades such as Silver Shadow and Orange.

Galaxy 26 series launch date

Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to be launched on February 25, 2026, during a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco.

