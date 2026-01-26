Google fixes Gmail spam and email misclassification problems

Google has confirmed that it has addressed a technical glitch that caused widespread disruptions with gmail’s spam filters and inbox organization.
The disruption severely affected users worldwide, leading to emails issuing spam warnings on legitimate mails, sparking security concerns.
Others said spam messages were landing directly in their inboxes, while trusted emails were incorrectly flagged with spam warnings.
As per Google’s official Workspace Status Dashboard, the problem started on January 24, 2026, at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. Users reported that emails sorted into Social, Promotions, or Updates tabs were appearing in the Primary inbox.
Frustrated users rapidly took to their social media accounts, complaining that Gmail’s filtering system appeared to be “completely broken.”
Some users reported experiencing delays in receiving emails during the outage.
The Alphabet-owned Google offered updates throughout the day, saying that its engineering teams were probing the issue and working on a fix.
Later on Saturday evening, Google confirmed that the issue had been fully resolved for all users.
In a dashboard update, Google stated, “Some Gmail users experienced a misclassification of emails in their inbox, delays in receiving email.”
“Additionally, misclassified spam warnings from the incident may persist for existing messages received before the issue resolution,” the company added.
Moreover, the company revealed the plans for future saying, “publish an analysis of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation.”