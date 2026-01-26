Apple to bring updated Siri variant in February: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to announce a new variant of Siri in the second half of February.
As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into updated Siri, fulfilling its promises made in June 2024, having the ability to complete tasks by accessing user's personal data and on-screen content.
Sources revealed that the upcoming update in February will be followed by a major update at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.
The updated variant of Siri will reportedly be more conversational, in the style of leading AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT, and it could run directly on Google’s cloud infrastructure.
The announcement follows reports that Apple faced internal challenges in progressing its AI strategy.
Earlier in 2025, Apple’s AI team reportedly struggled to meet expectations. The recent collaboration with the Alphabet-owned Google, alongside the departure of AI chief John Giannandrea.
If successful, the Gemini-powered Siri could represent a major step in Apple’s AI ambitions, potentially bridging the gap between voice assistants and an improved AI-driven digital helpers.
Some credible analysts are currently anticipating the company’s February announcement to see Siri’s new variant.