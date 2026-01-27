Red Bull's Isack Hadjar crashes in wet F1 pre-season test in Barcelona

Red Bull's driver Isack Hadjar crashed his car in wet conditions during F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona after losing control at the last fast corner.
These tests are being conducted behind the closed doors with no access granted to independent media.
Although Red Bull has not commented on the crash but BBC Sports reported that Hadjar, ranks among Red Bull's youngest drivers, was on his first lap using intermediate tyres after switching from full wet tyres when the incident occurred.
The track was still wet and drizzly when the 21-year-old driver lost control, spun and hit the barrier backwards.
This comes after Red Bull on Monday, January 26 revealed their 2026 Formula 1 cars that feature their new in-house engine, developed in partnership with Ford.
Due to the weather, only Red Bull and Ferrari were able to run on Tuesday as each team is allowed to participate on only three of the five testing days this week.
"Until then, Red Bull had continued their encouraging progress of the first day, and Max Verstappen had had his first run in the car in the morning session," reported BBC Sports.
As per the outlet, Verstappen had a minor off at Turn Five on his first lap out of the pits but was able to rejoin without any major issues.
Meanwhile, Ferrari's drivers, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton completed a combined 123 laps on Tuesday.