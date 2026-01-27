Samsung's upcoming One UI 9 update to bring glassy visual effects

Samsung’s upcoming Android 17-based One UI 9 update could bring an enhanced, glass-inspired design for Galaxy phones and tablets, building on the latest visual changes to its software.
To note, the South-Korean based tech giant launched a significant redesign with Android 15–based One UI 7, followed by more visual updates in One UI 8.5, which includes subtle transparency effects, and pill-shaped bottom tab bars.
A new leak has emerged regarding One UI 9, hinting that it may bring more translucent, layered visuals inspired by upcoming Android 17 changes.
Earlier reports suggested that the Alphabet-owned Google is developing glass-like UI elements for Android 17, featuring background blur effects across system components.
These include the power menu, Quick Panel, notification shade, and volume sliders. The wallpaper is partially visible, generating a detailed and layered appearance.
Several other reports suggested the design may work with Android’s Dynamic Color system known as Color Palette on Samsung devices that adapt interface hues depending on the user’s wallpaper.
Furthermore, Android 17 may launch improved screen recording features. Users could draw on touch indicators, recordings, and choose audio sources from the device, microphone, or both.
A pill-shaped status bar indicator shows recording time, with options to share, edit, and delete recordings after they are completed.
Moreover, Google is currently preparing a basic app-lock feature. If included in Android 17, Samsung could incorporate it into One UI 9, addressing a highly-requested feature from Galaxy users.