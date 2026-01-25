WhatsApp rolls out old group chat sharing for new members 

Earlier, when we joined a WhatsApp group, we used to miss all the previous messages but now Meta has finally found a way to fix this.
The messaging platform is now working on a new feature that will allows people already in a group share the group's old conversation history with new participants.
As per WABetaInfo, they can choose to share up to 100 messages from the past 14 days so the newcomers can quickly catch up on recent conversations.
To use this feature, a group member must add someone new to the group where option may appear to share recent messages.
WhatsApp also allows users to select a smaller number of messages if they prefer to limit what is shared.
Notably, when existing group members share recent messages with a new member, those messages appear in a different colour so the new member can easily identify them.
Everyone in the group is notified when messages are shared along with a note which shows the name of the user who shared the messages.
It is also worth mentioning that WhatsApp does not automatically share past messages until the person adding a member itself choose to share.
The feature is available to all Android and iOS users and in case if you haven't received it yet, make sure to keep your app updated to the latest version.