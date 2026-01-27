Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple rolls out next-gen AirTag with cutting-edge features

Users can buy new AirTag from the official site of Apple and the Apple Store app

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple has rolled out the high-end AirTag, which is particularly for users to keep a track of and browse the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app, now available with an expanded finding range and a louder speaker.

The new AirTag houses the company’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that provides nearly 50% greater Precision Finding range, an enhanced Bluetooth connection, and a speaker that is 50 percent louder as compared to its predecessors, offering a powerful experience to the wrist.

For the first time, Apple has integrated Precision Finding on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, extending the tracking experience beyond the iPhone.

Coupled with its improved Precision Finding capabilities and unique new chime, AirTag now simplifies it for users to browse their important items.

Furthermore, the new AirTag is compatible with Apple’s Share Item Location feature, enabling users to securely share an item’s location with trusted third parties such as airlines to help recover misplaced luggage.

In terms of privacy, the AirTag features strong privacy protections against unwanted tracking.

New AirTag pricing and availability

The recently launched AirTag is available at a similar price of its predecessor, costing $29, or $99 for a four-pack and runs on iOS 26 or later.

Users can buy them from the official site of Apple and the Apple Store app.

