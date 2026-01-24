Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Massive data breach: 48 million gmail usernames and passwords exposed

As per cybersecurity researcher, the database that was not password-protected or encrypted, contained nearly 96GB of raw credential data

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Massive data breach: 48 million gmail usernames and passwords exposed
Massive data breach: 48 million gmail usernames and passwords exposed 

A massive database containing nearly 149 million compromised login credentials, including a projected 48 million Gmail usernames and passwords, has been exposed.

As per cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler, the database that was not password-protected or encrypted, contained nearly 96GB of raw credential data.

Fowlers stated the exposed details are a compilation of credentials collected from past data breaches and infostealer malware logs, instead of the result of a new breach targeting Gmail and other services.

Infostealer malware infected personal devices and records user inputs like passwords and usernames.

Alongside Gmail accounts, the leaked database reportedly included credentials associated with Yahoo, Instagram, Netflix, Facebook, and Outlook, and logins for government, streaming services and banking.

The database was taken offline after over a month of efforts to have it removed.

As per cybersecurity experts, some datasets are highly valuable to criminals, as they can be used for credential-stuffing attacks, where stolen login information is reused across several platforms.

Moreover, experts mentioned that the database seems to be increasing, indicating the malware responsible may still be active.

The Alphabet-owned Google confirmed that it is aware of the reports and stated the exposed data represents aggregated infostealer logs collected over time.

Google stated that it has automated systems that identify compromised credentials, lock affected accounts and force password resets.

Security experts recommend that users change passwords, avoid reusing credentials across services, enable two-factor authentication, and consider using password managers or passkeys to reduce risk.

Meta halts teen access to AI characters amid legal scrutiny
Meta halts teen access to AI characters amid legal scrutiny
Google Photos introduces 'Me Meme' features for select users
Google Photos introduces 'Me Meme' features for select users
AMD confirms release of highly anticipated Ryzen 7 9850X3D on THIS date
AMD confirms release of highly anticipated Ryzen 7 9850X3D on THIS date
Microsoft outage resolved after hours of disruption
Microsoft outage resolved after hours of disruption
TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business
TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business
WhatsApp introduces child account with restricted features, parental controls
WhatsApp introduces child account with restricted features, parental controls
Meta announces global ads launch for Threads to expand monetization
Meta announces global ads launch for Threads to expand monetization
Is Yahoo down? Users report major AOL, Yahoo Mail outage across US
Is Yahoo down? Users report major AOL, Yahoo Mail outage across US
Anthropic CEO slams US approval of Nvidia AI chip sales to China
Anthropic CEO slams US approval of Nvidia AI chip sales to China
Veteran NASA astronaut Suni Williams retires after 27 years of service
Veteran NASA astronaut Suni Williams retires after 27 years of service
Snap settles social media addiction lawsuit days ahead of trial
Snap settles social media addiction lawsuit days ahead of trial
Google unveils Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini, challenging Apple
Google unveils Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini, challenging Apple

Popular News

Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival

Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival
11 minutes ago
US weather: Powerful winter storm triggers widespread chaos across country

US weather: Powerful winter storm triggers widespread chaos across country
2 hours ago
Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show

Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show
2 hours ago