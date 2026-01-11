World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Australia bushfires: Deadly fires destroy 300 homes in Victoria

Bushfires are causing heavy smoke, making the air unsafe in many parts of Victoria including Melbourne

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Deadly and powerful bushfires have swept through south-east Australia, causing one death and destroyed around 300 properties.

The fires have burned for several days across dozens of locations, mainly in Victoria and also in South Wales.

As per multiple reports, the situation in Victoria has become so serious that the government has officially declared an emergency, with thousands of firefighter and over 70 craft working to control the fires.

While, people in many towns have been told to evacuate their homes for safety.

Victoria’s leader, Jacinta Allan, reported that there are 30 ongoing fires in the state, with 10 considered especially dangerous

By 8:00 AM local time on Sunday, about 350,000 hectares of land had already been destroyed by the fires.

"We will see fires continue for some time across the state and that is why we are not through the worst of this by a long way. There are fires that are continuing right now that are threatening homes and property," she told Australian media.

Besides this, bushfires are causing heavy smoke, making the air unsafe in many parts of Victoria including Melbourne.

Officials also said these fires are the most severe in south-east Australia since the massive 2019–2020 fires, which burned an area as large as Turkey and killed 33 people.

