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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

IRGC vows strikes on US regional assets, residents urged to flee

The move is signaling an imminent wave of drone and missile attacks

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
IRGC vows strikes on US regional assets, residents urged to flee

Tensions in the Middle East reached a breaking point today as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a dire warning to US industrial and military interests.

In a statement reported by Reuters, the IRGC vowed to target “US hideouts” and associated industrial sites across the region “in the coming hours.”

The escalation follows two weeks of intense conflict, including a significant US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure.

In a move signaling an imminent wave of drone and missile attacks, an Iranian official ordered regional residents to “stay away from ports, docks and US military areas to avoid any harm.”

The IRGC further clarified its stance, stating that these locations are now “legitimate targets” because they support American military operations.


This threat comes as the IRGC claims responsibility for damaging private infrastructure including Amazon Web Services facilities, asserting that “AWS support the US military.”

With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and oil prices hitting four-year highs, the region braces for “Operation True Promise 4.”

Security analysts warn that these “pre-delegated” strikes by the IRGC represents a desperate but dangerous attempt to retaliate for the loss of senior leadership and critical defense sites.

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