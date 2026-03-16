News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

How Elon Musk's Grok AI predicted the Feb 28 Iran strike date

The prediction originated from a stress-test experiment

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
How Elon Musks Grok AI predicted the Feb 28 Iran strike date
How Elon Musk's Grok AI predicted the Feb 28 Iran strike date

Elon Musk’s AI, Grok, has become the center of a global digital firestorm after accurately “predicting” the February 28 date for the recent US and Israeli military strikes in the Middle East.

While other AI models pointed to dates in early March, Grok’s pinpoint accuracy has sparked intense debate over the power of artificial intelligence.

The “prediction” originated from a stress-test experiment conducted by “The Jerusalem Post” on February 25. Researchers pushed four major AI models, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok, to name a specific day for a potential conflict.


While its competitors hesitated or provided broad windows, Grok twice identified February 28, specifically citing the collapse of diplomatic talks in Geneva as the likely trigger.

When the real-world strikes began early that Saturday, social media erupted. Elon Musk quickly fueled the conversation posting on X that “prediction of the future is the best measure of intelligence.”

However, experts remain cautious. They note that Grok likely synthesized public data such as a “15-day deadline” mentioned by President Trump earlier in the month.

Still the accuracy has given Musk’s xAI a massive marketing win. As the news spread, many echoed the sentiment: “Did AI see it coming?” 

US to allow Iranian oil tankers through Hormuz to prevent global energy shock
US to allow Iranian oil tankers through Hormuz to prevent global energy shock
Israel destroys Ali Khamenei’s plane in Tehran strikes: IDF
Israel destroys Ali Khamenei’s plane in Tehran strikes: IDF
Starmer rejects Trump’s NATO warning: UK will not be drawn into a ‘wider war’
Starmer rejects Trump’s NATO warning: UK will not be drawn into a ‘wider war’
Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’
Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’
India hospital fire: Intensive care unit blaze at Cuttack hospital kills 10
India hospital fire: Intensive care unit blaze at Cuttack hospital kills 10
NATO receives ‘very bad future’ warning from US over Strait of Hormuz
NATO receives ‘very bad future’ warning from US over Strait of Hormuz
Melania Trump documentary gets brutal Oscars roast from Jimmy Kimmel
Melania Trump documentary gets brutal Oscars roast from Jimmy Kimmel
Trump demand 7 allies to send ships to Strait of Hormuz after Japan, Australia snub
Trump demand 7 allies to send ships to Strait of Hormuz after Japan, Australia snub
Mojtaba Khamenei ‘secretly’ flies to Russia for ‘serious’ injury, amid death rumours
Mojtaba Khamenei ‘secretly’ flies to Russia for ‘serious’ injury, amid death rumours
Is Netanyahu alive? New mocking cafe video sparks AI debate
Is Netanyahu alive? New mocking cafe video sparks AI debate
Dubai airport suspends flights after drone attack near fuel tank triggers fire
Dubai airport suspends flights after drone attack near fuel tank triggers fire
Iran war triggers Gulf doubts over US protection
Iran war triggers Gulf doubts over US protection

Popular News

Wendi McLendon-Covey breaks silence on skipping 'Bridesmaids' Oscars reunion

Wendi McLendon-Covey breaks silence on skipping 'Bridesmaids' Oscars reunion

2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner’s stunning Oscar party look leaves Timothée Chalamet in shadows

Kylie Jenner’s stunning Oscar party look leaves Timothée Chalamet in shadows
3 hours ago
Michael B. Jordan marks epic Oscar win with surprise In-N-Out Burger meetup

Michael B. Jordan marks epic Oscar win with surprise In-N-Out Burger meetup
5 hours ago