Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue statement on landmark social media trial

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s office has issued an official statement regarding the landmark trial.
On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official office issued a new statement backing families involved in the Los Angeles social media addiction trial.
The post was published on the couple’s Sussex website under the headline “Big Tech on Trial: Progress Made Possible by Courage” and said Archewell Philanthropies was proud to have “stood with and supported” parents, advocates and experts calling for safer technology.
According to the statement, the court and public debate are exploring the effects of major platforms on young people, with the couple noting this landmark case won’t be the last.
In their post, Harry and Meghan pointed to key trial evidence, including Zuckerberg’s testimony and internal reports on under-13 Instagram accounts and time spent on the platforms.
The Los Angeles case focuses on a 20-year-old plaintiff, identified as Kaley G.M. (KGM), suing Meta and YouTube, with the couple noting trial evidence including internal platform data and executive testimony.
She claimed early social media use fueled addictive behavior and worsened her depression and suicidal thoughts.
TikTok and Snap settled before trial, leaving Meta and YouTube as the remaining defendants.
The case highlighted claims about the design and operation of the platforms rather than material posted by other users.
The statement came from Harry and Meghan’s office while the decision remains pending.