Israel destroys Ali Khamenei’s plane in Tehran strikes: IDF

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) announced on Monday, March 16, 2026, that it destroyed a high-value aircraft at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport.
The plane was once used by Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and remained a vital tool for the current regime’s elite.
According to the Israeli military, the overnight strike was part of a larger campaign targeting over 200 sites across Iran.
Officials stated that the aircraft was a “strategic asset” used by top Iranian leaders and military figures for both domestic and international travel.
Israel claims the plane was essential for the regime to “advance military procurement and to manage coordination with axis countries.”
The IAF noted that destroying the plane specifically “impairs the ability to coordinate between the leadership of the Iranian terror regime and Axis countries.”
By removing this transport link, Israel aims to slow down Iran’s military buildup and disrupt its communication with regional proxy groups.
This strike marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, as Israel continues to target the infrastructure that supports Iran’s influence across the Middle East.