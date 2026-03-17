Zara Tindall husband Mike issues statement as production company shuts down

Zara Tindall husband Mike Tindall's production company has finally shut down after almost five years.
As per GB news, the Newly published Companies House documents confirm that Mike's company, BigJam Productions Limited - which was "dormant for years" has applied to be removed from the register.
The closure will not affect on Mr Tindall’s podcasting work, per the spokesperson of the former rugby player.
"It has been a dormant company for some years and is not related to the ongoing production of the Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast," said the spokesperson on behalf of Zara's husband.
The outlet further reported that BigJam Productions was originally launched when Mike and his co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, first started producing their podcast, The Big, The Bad & The Rugby independantly.
However, now that the other company handles the production of The Big, The Bad & The Rugby, BigJam has not been actively used.
To note, Princess Anne's son-in-law was not the sole owner of the company as he is listed as one of three directors of BigJam Productions Limited.