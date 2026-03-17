Inside Jessica Alba, Cash Warren multimillion-dollar divorce settlement

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have reportedly finalized key details of their multimillion-dollar divorce settlement.
As per their settlement, the American producer will receive half of Alba’s residuals from projects during their 16-year marriage, including Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.
The retired producer met the Honey star in 2004 while assisting director Tim Story on Fantastic Four, and they married four years later.
Alba filmed several projects during the marriage, while retaining full royalties from pre-2008 work like Fantastic Four and Honey.
She also co-founded The Honest Company, now valued at $308 million, with Warren set to receive over 5.6 million shares.
On the other hand, the nepo son of Hill Street Blues actor Michael Warren co-founded his sock and underwear company Pair of Thieves in 2014 with David Ehrenberg and Alan Stuart, which reportedly hit $100 million in sales in 2024.
According to TMZ, the Alba would get all furniture, clothing, jewelry, several bank accounts, Audi Q-6 E-tron, 2025 Kia Sportage and 2026 Kia Sportage but she'll split their marital furniture, art collection and airline miles.
On the other hand, Warren will keep his 2024 BMW i7 and the ex-couple will also split their investments in companies like Popchips, WeWork, Hopscout, Sona Labs and Telly Inc.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren finalized their divorce in March 2026 after 16 years of marriage and 20 years together.