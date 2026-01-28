World
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
World

Thailand takes drastic measures to counter wild elephant births

Thailand has made a shocking move to control the conflicts between humans and elephants in the long run

  • By Hania Jamil
Thailand takes drastic measures to counter wild elephant births
Thailand takes drastic measures to counter wild elephant births

In an effort to control the increasing population of wild elephants, Thailand has made an unprecedented move.

On Wednesday, January 28, a conservation official shared that the country has given a contraceptive vaccine to wild elephants for the first time ever.

Sukhee Boonsang, a director of the Wildlife Conservation Office, revealed that shots were given to three female elephants in southeastern Trat province on Monday amid the rise in birth rate.

It was revealed that the elephant birth rate in five provinces of eastern Thailand jumps around eight per cent yearly compared to three per cent seen in other regions.

Veterinarians and officials administered the vaccines using a dart gun without anaesthesia, and another 15 doses will be used on elephants in other herds in Thailand before this year's rainy season starts in May.

Wild elephant numbers in Thailand rose from 334 in 2015 to almost 800 last year, with thousands more in captivity.

The increasing population has also caused some conflict with humans, as almost 200 human fatalities and around 100 elephant deaths have been reported since 2012.

Moreover, Asian elephants, Thailand's national animal, are classified as endangered globally by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Amazon accidentally unveils new round of global layoffs in internal email
Amazon accidentally unveils new round of global layoffs in internal email
South Korea's former first lady’s luxury gifts lead to 20 months in jail
South Korea's former first lady’s luxury gifts lead to 20 months in jail
Barron Trump 'oddity' for NYU students? A look inside his secret college life
Barron Trump 'oddity' for NYU students? A look inside his secret college life
Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra deputy chief minister dies in plane crash at 66
Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra deputy chief minister dies in plane crash at 66
What is Doomsday Clock? How close is the world to self-destruction?
What is Doomsday Clock? How close is the world to self-destruction?
Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance as she calls for Noem's resignation
Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance as she calls for Noem's resignation
Amazon set to close dozens of Fresh, Go stores to focus on growth
Amazon set to close dozens of Fresh, Go stores to focus on growth
Victoria battles intense bushfires amid record-breaking heatwave
Victoria battles intense bushfires amid record-breaking heatwave
India, EU seal major trade deal after 20 years of negotiations
India, EU seal major trade deal after 20 years of negotiations
Freezing warning issued across Central Florida as temperatures drop sharply
Freezing warning issued across Central Florida as temperatures drop sharply
Melania Trump hosts star-studded White House screening of her documentary
Melania Trump hosts star-studded White House screening of her documentary
Gregory Bovino to be replaced as border patrol chief by Tom Homan
Gregory Bovino to be replaced as border patrol chief by Tom Homan

Popular News

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027
44 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

56 minutes ago
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus

Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
an hour ago