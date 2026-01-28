Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role  

Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Nicole Kidman has left fans speechless with jaw-dropping looks at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week. 

The Babygirl alum attended the star-studded event on Tuesday, January 27, after reappointed as Chanel ambassador.  

For the occasion, Kidman, who settled her legal matters with her ex-husband Keith Urban earlier this month, has opted for a stunning Chanel dress. 

She wore a Chanel’s latest Spring collection, which was a far stronger showing than the dress she wore in the front row of Matthieu Blazy's Spring 2026 Haute Couture show. 

The stunning dress consisted of a long-sleeved amber-printed dress, which she effortlessly paired with matching heels.

As reported by People, Nicole marked her presence at this year's PFW, also celebrating the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award.

P.C.: Nicole Kidman/Instagram
P.C.: Nicole Kidman/Instagram  

This appearance of the Oscar-winning actress came after a report claimed that her former life partner had moved on from his previous marriage.

Keith Urban has reportedly been seen with another woman after splitting from Nicole Kidman, which has deeply affected their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15.

Despite the actress securing a major victory in her divorce on January 6, the former couple, who initially announced their separation in September 2025, have not officially addressed these ongoing tensions. 

