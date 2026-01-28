Barron Trump 'oddity' for NYU students? A look inside his secret college life

US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, is reportedly considered "an oddity" by his fellow New York University (NYU) students.
According to Radar Online, the 19-year-old who began his freshman year in NYU’s Stern School of Business in Lower Manhattan in September 2024 kept a low profile in college.
He does not like to become the centre of attention, and as per reports, he even did not share his phone number with his friends and classmates; instead, he socialises with them via Discord.
As per an insider, “If people get the number, they would give it out, and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You would have to change the number constantly, and it would become a merry-go-round. It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."
Former President of NYU College Republicans Kaya Walker even described that the business students were “sort of like an oddity on campus.”
She told Vanity Fair, “He goes to class, he goes home,” adding that the professors also felt like he “does not really belong here.”
Barron was previously labelled as a “ladies’ man” by a source that claimed that the Trumps’ only son was really popular with the ladies.
After completing the first semester at the main campus, Greenwich Village, he transferred to the Washington D.C. campus, which is close to the White House.
During his early semester at NYU, Barron lived with his mother at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.