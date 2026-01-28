World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

South Korea's former first lady’s luxury gifts lead to 20 months in jail

Ex-first lady Kim Keon-hee sentenced to 20 months in prison over bribery scandal

  • By Bushra Saleem
South Koreas former first lady’s luxury gifts lead to 20 months in jail
South Korea's former first lady’s luxury gifts lead to 20 months in jail

The wife of South Korea’s ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to 20 months in prison for corruption.

According to France24, the former first lady was sentenced to jail on Wednesday, January 28, as her husband awaits a verdict on high-stakes rebellion charges that could result in the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The presidential couple suffered a spectacular fall from grace after Yoon’s martial law debacle in December 2024 led to his impeachment and eventually his removal from office.

They have been jailed separately for months prior to facing criminal trials, Yoon over his martial law imposition in December 2024 and other allegations and Kim over corruption charges. Investigators say Kim wasn’t involved in Yoon's martial law enforcement.

The court said, “Staying close to a president, a first lady can exert significant influence on him and is a symbolic figure who represents the country together with a president. But the defendant exploited her position to seek personal gains.”

The ruling was still a surprise after independent counsel Min Joong-ki called for a 15-year prison term for Kim on the charges involving bribery, stock price manipulation and political funding law violations.

The court acquitted Kim of charges of stock price manipulation and political funding law violations, citing a lack of evidence and other reasons.

Thailand takes drastic measures to counter wild elephant births
Thailand takes drastic measures to counter wild elephant births
Amazon accidentally unveils new round of global layoffs in internal email
Amazon accidentally unveils new round of global layoffs in internal email
Barron Trump 'oddity' for NYU students? A look inside his secret college life
Barron Trump 'oddity' for NYU students? A look inside his secret college life
Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra deputy chief minister dies in plane crash at 66
Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra deputy chief minister dies in plane crash at 66
What is Doomsday Clock? How close is the world to self-destruction?
What is Doomsday Clock? How close is the world to self-destruction?
Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance as she calls for Noem's resignation
Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance as she calls for Noem's resignation
Amazon set to close dozens of Fresh, Go stores to focus on growth
Amazon set to close dozens of Fresh, Go stores to focus on growth
Victoria battles intense bushfires amid record-breaking heatwave
Victoria battles intense bushfires amid record-breaking heatwave
India, EU seal major trade deal after 20 years of negotiations
India, EU seal major trade deal after 20 years of negotiations
Freezing warning issued across Central Florida as temperatures drop sharply
Freezing warning issued across Central Florida as temperatures drop sharply
Melania Trump hosts star-studded White House screening of her documentary
Melania Trump hosts star-studded White House screening of her documentary
Gregory Bovino to be replaced as border patrol chief by Tom Homan
Gregory Bovino to be replaced as border patrol chief by Tom Homan

Popular News

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027
41 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

53 minutes ago
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus

Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
59 minutes ago