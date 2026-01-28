World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance as she calls for Noem's resignation

  By Bushra Saleem
A man at a Minneapolis town hall hosted by Representative Ilhan Omar, confronted her and tried to spray her with a substance before he was removed from the venue.

According to NBC News, Omar, who has faced a barrage of near-daily attacks from President Donald Trump, had called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished and for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment moments before the man lunged toward her.

The man walked down the middle of the room and tried to spray a liquid at Omar while he appeared to yell "you must resign" before a security guard tackled him to the ground. A person was then heard saying, "Oh, my God, he sprayed something on her,” adding that it had a foul odor.

Local leaders who had spoken earlier at the event urged Omar to leave the room and “get checked,” but she said that “is what they want.”

"We will continue," she said. "These f******* a**holes are not going to get away with this.”

The man was then removed from the room.

Minneapolis police said in a statement that officers "observed a man use a syringe to spray an unknown liquid" onto Omar, adding that the man was then arrested by officers and booked in the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault.

"Representative Omar was uninjured and resumed speaking at the event," the statement said.

Minneapolis forensic scientists responded to the scene, police added.

Omar's office said in a statement on her X account that she "is okay."

"She continued with her town hall because she doesn’t let bullies win," the statement said.

US Capitol Police said in a statement that the man made "an unacceptable decision that will be met with swift justice."

