World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Melania Trump hosts star-studded White House screening of her documentary

First Lady Melania Trump unveils 'Melania' documentary to VIP guests at White House

  • By Bushra Saleem
Melania Trump hosts star-studded White House screening of her documentary
Melania Trump hosts star-studded White House screening of her documentary

First lady Melania Trump hosted a private screening at the White House for guests, ahead of the MELANIA film’s global launch.

According to FOX News, US president’s wife’s exclusive senior advisor and agent Marc Beckman, who structured the deal on behalf of the first lady with Amazon MGM Studios, told the outlet that the screening was for people connected to the film, as well as people connected to her career in different ways.

Beckman, also a producer of the film, shared that the assembled guests were "cultural iconoclasts."

He said, “They were people from all walks of life, people from design, people from sports. We had royalty, people from business, like big tech CEOs, as well as finance and beyond. So it was really such an interesting group of people that were assembled — all reflective of her personality and her brand."

"We're releasing it in movie theaters to give a very rich stylized cinematic experience that has an incredible sonic component to it. And it's very unique in that way,” Beckham added.

The 104-minute film shares the first lady's life leading up to President Donald Trump's inauguration as 47th president, from her home in Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, plus behind-the-scenes access at the White House.

President Trump, along with the couple's son Barron, sat with guests who included Jeff Bezos, Erika Kirk, Prince and Princes of Saudi Arabia, designer Peter Arnell, Mike Tyson, Tim Cook, Tony Robbins and many other big names.

Gregory Bovino to be replaced as border patrol chief by Tom Homan
Gregory Bovino to be replaced as border patrol chief by Tom Homan
Barron Trump's account under scrutiny in friend's assault trial in UK
Barron Trump's account under scrutiny in friend's assault trial in UK
Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions
Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions
Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits
Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits
Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route
Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route
Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
Storm Chandra set to batter UK with heavy rain, snow and strong winds
Storm Chandra set to batter UK with heavy rain, snow and strong winds
Gold price hits historic high, reaches $5,000 per ounce
Gold price hits historic high, reaches $5,000 per ounce
Japan bids tearful farewell to last pandas amid strained ties with China
Japan bids tearful farewell to last pandas amid strained ties with China
Maine plane crash: Private jet with 8 people on board crashes during takeoff
Maine plane crash: Private jet with 8 people on board crashes during takeoff
Philippine ferry carrying over 350 people sinks, 15 dead, 28 missing
Philippine ferry carrying over 350 people sinks, 15 dead, 28 missing
Barack, Michelle Obama call Minneapolis shooting 'wake-up call' for nation
Barack, Michelle Obama call Minneapolis shooting 'wake-up call' for nation

Popular News

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance

Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
6 hours ago
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance

3 hours ago