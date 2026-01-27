Melania Trump hosts star-studded White House screening of her documentary

First lady Melania Trump hosted a private screening at the White House for guests, ahead of the MELANIA film’s global launch.
According to FOX News, US president’s wife’s exclusive senior advisor and agent Marc Beckman, who structured the deal on behalf of the first lady with Amazon MGM Studios, told the outlet that the screening was for people connected to the film, as well as people connected to her career in different ways.
Beckman, also a producer of the film, shared that the assembled guests were "cultural iconoclasts."
He said, “They were people from all walks of life, people from design, people from sports. We had royalty, people from business, like big tech CEOs, as well as finance and beyond. So it was really such an interesting group of people that were assembled — all reflective of her personality and her brand."
"We're releasing it in movie theaters to give a very rich stylized cinematic experience that has an incredible sonic component to it. And it's very unique in that way,” Beckham added.
The 104-minute film shares the first lady's life leading up to President Donald Trump's inauguration as 47th president, from her home in Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, plus behind-the-scenes access at the White House.
President Trump, along with the couple's son Barron, sat with guests who included Jeff Bezos, Erika Kirk, Prince and Princes of Saudi Arabia, designer Peter Arnell, Mike Tyson, Tim Cook, Tony Robbins and many other big names.