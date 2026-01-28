Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury will be back in the ring!
The former two-time heavyweight world champion has confirmed his comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov, scheduled for April 11.
Fury announced his retirement from boxing at the start of 2025; however, he recently hinted at his return as he went into training for a comeback fight.
"Excited to be back. Heart's always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back," noted the 37-year-old.
Fury will fight Makhmudov, a Russian based in Canada, who is also a strong heavyweight contender. The venue of the fight has not been revealed; however, it will be the British boxer's first fight in the UK since 2022.
Discussing the fight, Makhmudov said, "I am thrilled about the opportunity. I'm coming to deliver a war. Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W."
The April 11 bout, in which Fury will be aiming to secure his third world heavyweight champion title, will be broadcast on Netflix.