Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov

The British boxer announced retirement from boxing in 2025 after back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk

  • By Hania Jamil
Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov
Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury will be back in the ring!

The former two-time heavyweight world champion has confirmed his comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov, scheduled for April 11.

Fury announced his retirement from boxing at the start of 2025; however, he recently hinted at his return as he went into training for a comeback fight.

"Excited to be back. Heart's always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back," noted the 37-year-old.

Fury will fight Makhmudov, a Russian based in Canada, who is also a strong heavyweight contender. The venue of the fight has not been revealed; however, it will be the British boxer's first fight in the UK since 2022.

Discussing the fight, Makhmudov said, "I am thrilled about the opportunity. I'm coming to deliver a war. Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W."

The April 11 bout, in which Fury will be aiming to secure his third world heavyweight champion title, will be broadcast on Netflix.

Two-year-old snooker prodigy sets world records for trick shots
Two-year-old snooker prodigy sets world records for trick shots
Franco Menichelli, Italian Olympic-gold winning gymnast dies at 84
Franco Menichelli, Italian Olympic-gold winning gymnast dies at 84
Malaysia football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
Malaysia football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
Leeds Rhinos secure top tackler Jarrod O'Connor with new two-year deal
Leeds Rhinos secure top tackler Jarrod O'Connor with new two-year deal
Iga Swiatek supports Coco Gauff over Australian Open privacy concerns
Iga Swiatek supports Coco Gauff over Australian Open privacy concerns
Novak Djokovic fumes over umpire’s time violation warning in Melbourne
Novak Djokovic fumes over umpire’s time violation warning in Melbourne
LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes blast Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub
LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes blast Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub
Red Bull's Isack Hadjar crashes in wet F1 pre-season test in Barcelona
Red Bull's Isack Hadjar crashes in wet F1 pre-season test in Barcelona
Carlos Alcaraz reaches first Australian Open semifinals with remarkable victory
Carlos Alcaraz reaches first Australian Open semifinals with remarkable victory
Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina
Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina
Cristiano Ronaldo shares sweet birthday message for fiancé Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo shares sweet birthday message for fiancé Georgina
Alexander Zverev advances to 10th Grand Slam semi-final after ace performance
Alexander Zverev advances to 10th Grand Slam semi-final after ace performance

Popular News

Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov
an hour ago
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

4 hours ago
Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts

Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts

2 hours ago