Freezing warning issued across Central Florida as temperatures drop sharply

Florida woke up to an unusually chilly Tuesday morning with temperatures feeling much colder due to strong winds.
Many areas in Central Florida are under a cold weather advisory as freezing warnings have been expanded to cover most of the region except Brevard and Coastal Volusia counties.
Considering this, residents are being urged to take precautions as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in some areas on Tuesday night.
According to the National Weather Service, a freeze warning is issued when temperatures are forecasted to go below 32 degrees for at least two hours within the next 24 hours.
As per multiple reports, daytime temperatures, on the other hand will warm up into the 60s from Wednesday to Friday with sunshine.
Meanwhile, a storm this weekend will bring extremely cold Arctic air into the Orlando area, causing temperatures to drop into the 20s Fahrenheit.
Officials have issues a weather alert as strong freeze is expected overnight Saturday into Sunday and again Saturday into Monday.
Authorities are urging people to keep animal safe, protect plants from frost, prevent pipes from freezing and ensure everyone stays warm and safe.