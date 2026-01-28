Google Photos AI-centric photo editing feature now available in THESE countries

In a significant update, Google has launched AI-powered photo editing to more users worldwide, simplifying it for users to fix their photos with simple text commands rather than complicated editing features.
On Tuesday, the Alphabet-owned Google announced that it is diversifying natural language-based editing in Google Photos to more countries that includes India, Australia, and Japan.
The feature, which Google initially released for Pixel 10 users across the US last August, allows users to describe the changes they want to make to their photos instead of manually adjusting sliders.
To access the feature, firstly launch “Help me Edit” and click the edit option on a photo.
From there, users can either select from suggested prompts or type their own requests in plain language.
Moreover, the AI is also able to cater user’s certain requests. Users can ask it to edit a friend’s pose, remove their glasses, or even have them open their eyes in a photo where they blinked.
The feature utilises Google’s Nano Banana image model to transform images directly within the app offline.
Notably, the feature is accessible on any Android device with at least 4GB of RAM running Android 8.0 or higher.
The company has also expanded support in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and Gujarati, increasing its accessibility for millions of users.
Alongside this update, the Alphabet-owned Google has introduced C2PA Content Credentials support in Google Photos for these countries, a metadata that indicates when a photo was created using AI.