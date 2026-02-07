Health
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Best ways to improve brain health with age, according to Harvard expert

Here are 6 recommendations which helps you to turn natural brain aging into a positive and healthy experience

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The brain changes naturally as we age but the speed of cognitive decline varies from person to person.

Some may experience faster decline, especially with diseases like dementia while other stay mentally sharp longer.

When the body ages, we notice visible changes but along with the body, our brain also undergoes aging and its signs appear to us through symptoms like memory problems, reduced sensory abilities and so on.

However, we can turn this process into healthy aging by adopting the right habits.

Harvard neurology professor Rudolph Tanzi, who has spent decades studying the brain, told the Washington Post about six recommendations that make this possible.

Sleep

Sleep is not only beneficial for the brain but also essential for the whole body.

During sleep, the glymphatic system removes neurotoxic waste, including Alzheimer's linked proteins.

"When you sleep, you not only consolidate memories, but you drain toxins out of your brain. You actually clean amyloid toxins that's the sticky material that triggers Alzheimer's disease," said Tanzi.

Tanzi even suggest taking short power naps, even at work to support brain health.

Stress management

Managing chronic stress is important as it can harm the brain and speed up cognitive decline.

"It induces cortisol, which is a toxic chemical in the brain," Tanzi said, citing meditation as a key strategy to reduce stress.

Interaction with friends

Loneliness is associated with a higher risk of neurodegenerative conditions which is why many people keep themselves busy in things to avoid overthinking.

In today's busy schedules, meeting friends often requires planning but interactions doesn't always mean sitting together in person as we can also connect and engage through phone or online.

"I have different text friend groups, and I just take time to interact with two to three of them per day," Tanzi shared.

Diet

Eating brain-healthy diet is crucial for long-term mental health.

"Have a diet that makes the bacteria in your microbiome happy. When they are balanced in the right ratios, they actually create gut metabolites in your brain to get rid of amyloid plaque and quell neuroinflammation. We used to say what's good for the heart is what's good for the brain, and it turns out that's true," Tanzi added.

Exercise

Regular exercise helps improve blood flow to the brain and encourages the formation of new brain connections which truly supports overall brain health.

Art of learning

Engaging in new activities challenges your brain and help it form stronger connections between neurons.

Tanzi told the outlet, "Learning new things makes new connections called synapses. What leads to impaired cognition or dementia is when your synapses go downhill, and what you are doing is building up your synaptic reserve."

