Demi Lovato calls out ex Wilmer Valderrama on problematic age-gap romance

Demi Lovato has seemingly bashed her 12-year age-gap romance with ex Wilmer Valderrama, calling it "not OK".
Without name-dropping the actor, the Let It Go singer dissed Wilmer on Tuesday's episode of Keke Palmer's podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer.
During her podcast appearance, Demi discussed her early stages of career, noting, "It was really challenging. There wasn't a lot of time for play, but when I did, I played pretty hard."
Keke also shared her own perspective, adding, "I feel like people don't understand that that's what we dealing with, you know? I found myself dating. I'm 15. Why is my boyfriend 20?"
To which Demi immediately said, "Why was my boyfriend 30?" seemingly referring to Wilmer, who is now 46. "You know what I'm saying?"
Demi and Wilmer were 18 and 30 years old, respectively, when they started dating in 2010. They split up in 2016.
Keke said that as child stars, they "were trying to find outlets and just a way to process" their lives by getting involved with men who were much older.
"Nobody out age could understand," the Camp Rock alum noted. "But then you look back in hindsight, when I turned 30 I was like, "That's not OK."
Keke continued, "It's almost a mental break that can happen because you realize you were taken advantage of. 'Oh, I was being exploited.'"
Demi added, "Especially if you are an older soul, too. Especially if you're mature for your age."
The Heart Attack hitmaker also confirmed to the podcast host that her 2022 song titled 29 is about being with an older partner.
Demi and Wilmer continued to have a peaceful bond after their breakup, and the That '70s Show actor also visited the pop star in the hospital after her 2018 overdose.
For the unversed, Demi Lovato tied the knot with musician Jutes in California last May.