How pregnancy brings brain-related changes?

A recent study revealed that a woman’s body undergoes a range of changes during pregnancy, mental or physical both.
As per recent study, first and second pregnancies entirely transform a woman’s brain, in similar, yet in different ways.
Pregnancy completely transforms the body, and it significantly impacts the organs, blood, and immune system on a weekly basis, increasing the risks of developing some conditions during the gestational period.
For the research, scientists conducted a study including 110 women, with first-time mothers, women of two children, and also included ones who had never given birth.
MRI scans showed different brain structure, activity, and major changes.
During the first pregnancy, the major shift was seen in the default mode network, which involves self-reflection, emotional processing, and social interaction.
While the second pregnancy showed some other changes in networks that primarily focus on attention and responding to sensory cues.
Lead scientist stated, “These processes may be beneficial when caring for multiple children.”
Furthermore, the study also showed structural brain changes to mother-baby bonding, particularly after a first pregnancy, and to depression risk before, and following delivery.