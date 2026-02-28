News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

How pregnancy brings brain-related changes?

First pregnancy brough major shift in the default mode network, which involves self-reflection, emotional processing, and more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
How pregnancy brings brain-related changes?
How pregnancy brings brain-related changes?

A recent study revealed that a woman’s body undergoes a range of changes during pregnancy, mental or physical both.

As per recent study, first and second pregnancies entirely transform a woman’s brain, in similar, yet in different ways.

Pregnancy completely transforms the body, and it significantly impacts the organs, blood, and immune system on a weekly basis, increasing the risks of developing some conditions during the gestational period.

For the research, scientists conducted a study including 110 women, with first-time mothers, women of two children, and also included ones who had never given birth.

MRI scans showed different brain structure, activity, and major changes.

During the first pregnancy, the major shift was seen in the default mode network, which involves self-reflection, emotional processing, and social interaction.

While the second pregnancy showed some other changes in networks that primarily focus on attention and responding to sensory cues.

Lead scientist stated, “These processes may be beneficial when caring for multiple children.”

Furthermore, the study also showed structural brain changes to mother-baby bonding, particularly after a first pregnancy, and to depression risk before, and following delivery.

How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?
How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?
Study finds surprising facts about collagen supplements you must know
Study finds surprising facts about collagen supplements you must know
Two deaths tied to fungus cluster at Sydney hospital
Two deaths tied to fungus cluster at Sydney hospital
Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?
Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?
Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study
Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study
Asia and Africa to account for 85% of global births in 2026: UN report
Asia and Africa to account for 85% of global births in 2026: UN report
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?
What is Bipolar disorder? Disease linked to Robert Carridane death
What is Bipolar disorder? Disease linked to Robert Carridane death
Why intermittent fasting doesn't work? Reasons you’re not losing weight
Why intermittent fasting doesn't work? Reasons you’re not losing weight
Tourette syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and everything you need to know
Tourette syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and everything you need to know
NSW health officials issue Measles alert in Sydney airport
NSW health officials issue Measles alert in Sydney airport
How late night snacks endanger your overall health? Study finds shocking facts
How late night snacks endanger your overall health? Study finds shocking facts

Popular News

BTS's Jungkook sparks concern after death threat remarks in disturbing live stream

BTS's Jungkook sparks concern after death threat remarks in disturbing live stream
34 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco? Video sparks rumours

Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco? Video sparks rumours
54 minutes ago
How pregnancy brings brain-related changes?

How pregnancy brings brain-related changes?
an hour ago