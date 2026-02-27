News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?

Results also underscored that climate change is likely to cause longer and more intense wildfires across North America

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?
How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?

A recent study highlighted a surprising climatic impact on human mental health.

As per the study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, violent assaults were significantly raised by nearly 4% in Seattle on smoke-filled days.

A researcher at the University of Konstanz in Germany Lion Kircheis stated, “Our findings show that actions to mitigate climate change and improve wildfire management can offer public safety benefits beyond just better health outcomes.”

For the study, researchers tracked wildfire smoke patterns in Seattle from 2013-2023.

The research discovered that wildfire smoke increased daily levels of fine particle pollution by an average of 7 micrograms per cubic meter of air, endangering people’s health by causing stress.

Importantly, Kircheis excluded other contributing factors that may increase violence. As police response times remained stable on smoky days, though domestic violence calls did not rise.

The disturbing results also underscored that climate change is likely to cause longer and more intense wildfires across North America.

“What really stands out in the study is that the burden of wildfire smoke won’t be shared equally. Outdoor workers, people without access to clean indoor air and those experiencing homelessness are likely to feel the effects most intensely, and that’s something we can’t ignore.”

Study finds surprising facts about collagen supplements you must know
Study finds surprising facts about collagen supplements you must know
Two deaths tied to fungus cluster at Sydney hospital
Two deaths tied to fungus cluster at Sydney hospital
Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?
Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?
Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study
Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study
Asia and Africa to account for 85% of global births in 2026: UN report
Asia and Africa to account for 85% of global births in 2026: UN report
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?
What is Bipolar disorder? Disease linked to Robert Carridane death
What is Bipolar disorder? Disease linked to Robert Carridane death
Why intermittent fasting doesn't work? Reasons you’re not losing weight
Why intermittent fasting doesn't work? Reasons you’re not losing weight
Tourette syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and everything you need to know
Tourette syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and everything you need to know
NSW health officials issue Measles alert in Sydney airport
NSW health officials issue Measles alert in Sydney airport
How late night snacks endanger your overall health? Study finds shocking facts
How late night snacks endanger your overall health? Study finds shocking facts
Are extreme exercises good or harmful to your health?
Are extreme exercises good or harmful to your health?

Popular News

Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'

Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'

2 hours ago
How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?

How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?
2 hours ago
New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win

New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win
2 hours ago