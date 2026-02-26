Two deaths tied to fungus cluster at Sydney hospital

News
  By Syeda Fazeelat
SLHD confirmed that two patients have died at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and four got sick due to fungal infection

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sydney Local Health District (SLHD) confirmed that two patients have passed away at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and four suffered from illness after contracting fungal infections in 2025.

The agency is currently probing a cluster of infections from a fungus called Aspergillus at the hospital’s transplant unit between the last quarter of year, October and December.

While addressing the outbreak, SLHD stated that it is possibly associated with the $940 million redevelopment at the hospital, as it remains under construction since 2023.

Aspergillus is a mould, discovered in soil, dust, and damp, which may lead to serious conditions such as dyspnea, coughing up blood, and respiratory failure.

Nearly six patients have already contracted the fungal infection. Among them two died and four others fell seriously ill.

According to a spokesperson from SLHD, people inhale the aspergillus spores daily without getting sick; however, it can pose a significant health threat to immunosuppressed individuals.

The spokesperson stated, "SLHD extends its deepest condolences to the families of the patients who died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and acknowledges the impact on all patients and families."

"Even before the full extent of the cluster was known, multiple actions were undertaken as quickly as possible beginning with an investigation by infectious diseases clinicians."

The ward was closed while an investigation continued, with transplant patients relocated and potentially at-risk patients were contacted.

A panel of experts, including NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant, decided the ward is likely to be reopened earlier this month after testing.

The spokesperson further ensured that all the patient safety measures have already been implemented, including a deep clean of the transplant ward, and upgrades to air filtration systems.

