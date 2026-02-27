News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Study finds surprising facts about collagen supplements you must know

Research found collagen supplements act as 'agents of deeper tissue regeneration' instead of 'superficial cosmetic aids'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Study finds surprising facts about collagen supplements you must know
Study finds surprising facts about collagen supplements you must know

A recent study discovered shocking facts about collagen supplements, changing common assumptions.

A comprehensive review of previous trials suggested that consuming collagen supplements over a long period was tied in promoting skin health by increasing elasticity and hydration, as well as reduced symptoms of arthritis.

A new research found that these supplements act as “agents of deeper tissue regeneration" instead of “superficial cosmetic aids”.

However, collagen consumption did not impact skin roughness.

What is collagen?

Collagen is a type of protein that is naturally present in the body, and plays an essential role in strengthening the skin, nails, bones and connective tissues.

However, its production declines with age, leading to arthritis and wrinkles.

For the study, researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) included evidence from 16 reviews and 113 trials involving almost 8,000 patients.

As per scientists, collagen supplements should be considered “a legitimate adjunct for skin ageing” by clinicians, “particularly among post-menopausal or photodamaged patients” when usual treatments were not suitable or become extravagant.

Meanwhile, collagen supplements consumption was also found to be “consistently” associated with reduced symptoms of arthritis, such as stiff and painful joints.

Moreover, they are also linked to improvements in muscle health.

Study researchers and a professor of public health at ARU, Lee Smith stated, “brings together the strongest evidence to date on collagen supplementation”.

He continued, “Bold claims have been made in relation to collagen supplementation and often by those marketing the product... Collagen is not a cure-all, but it does have credible benefits when used consistently over time, particularly for skin and osteoarthritis.”

“If we define anti-ageing as a product or technique designed to prevent the appearance of getting older, then I believe our findings do support this claim for some parameters, Smith added.

Researchers further stressed the need for more research to know differences between collagen sources and other details as well.

Two deaths tied to fungus cluster at Sydney hospital
Two deaths tied to fungus cluster at Sydney hospital
Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?
Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?
Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study
Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study
Asia and Africa to account for 85% of global births in 2026: UN report
Asia and Africa to account for 85% of global births in 2026: UN report
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?
What is Bipolar disorder? Disease linked to Robert Carridane death
What is Bipolar disorder? Disease linked to Robert Carridane death
Why intermittent fasting doesn't work? Reasons you’re not losing weight
Why intermittent fasting doesn't work? Reasons you’re not losing weight
Tourette syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and everything you need to know
Tourette syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and everything you need to know
NSW health officials issue Measles alert in Sydney airport
NSW health officials issue Measles alert in Sydney airport
How late night snacks endanger your overall health? Study finds shocking facts
How late night snacks endanger your overall health? Study finds shocking facts
Are extreme exercises good or harmful to your health?
Are extreme exercises good or harmful to your health?
New study reveals shocking health trend among children in USA
New study reveals shocking health trend among children in USA

Popular News

Disturbing video of little girl shoved at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing sparks outrage online

Disturbing video of little girl shoved at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing sparks outrage online
59 minutes ago
Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK

Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
2 hours ago
Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions

Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions
4 hours ago