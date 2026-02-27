Study finds surprising facts about collagen supplements you must know

A recent study discovered shocking facts about collagen supplements, changing common assumptions.
A comprehensive review of previous trials suggested that consuming collagen supplements over a long period was tied in promoting skin health by increasing elasticity and hydration, as well as reduced symptoms of arthritis.
A new research found that these supplements act as “agents of deeper tissue regeneration" instead of “superficial cosmetic aids”.
However, collagen consumption did not impact skin roughness.
What is collagen?
Collagen is a type of protein that is naturally present in the body, and plays an essential role in strengthening the skin, nails, bones and connective tissues.
However, its production declines with age, leading to arthritis and wrinkles.
For the study, researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) included evidence from 16 reviews and 113 trials involving almost 8,000 patients.
As per scientists, collagen supplements should be considered “a legitimate adjunct for skin ageing” by clinicians, “particularly among post-menopausal or photodamaged patients” when usual treatments were not suitable or become extravagant.
Meanwhile, collagen supplements consumption was also found to be “consistently” associated with reduced symptoms of arthritis, such as stiff and painful joints.
Moreover, they are also linked to improvements in muscle health.
Study researchers and a professor of public health at ARU, Lee Smith stated, “brings together the strongest evidence to date on collagen supplementation”.
He continued, “Bold claims have been made in relation to collagen supplementation and often by those marketing the product... Collagen is not a cure-all, but it does have credible benefits when used consistently over time, particularly for skin and osteoarthritis.”
“If we define anti-ageing as a product or technique designed to prevent the appearance of getting older, then I believe our findings do support this claim for some parameters, Smith added.
Researchers further stressed the need for more research to know differences between collagen sources and other details as well.