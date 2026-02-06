US President Donald Trump launches TrumpRx for medication discount

In a significant development, US President Donald Trump has recently released a new government website, TrumpRx, aiming at assisting Americans purchase prescribed drugs at affordable rates through negotiated discounts with major pharmaceutical companies.
On February 5, announced at a White House event, the platform lists over 40 medications, including insulin, fertility treatments, and weight-loss medications.
Trump described the initiative as a significant step toward minimizing healthcare costs, stating Americans would “save a lot of money and be healthy.”
As per the officials, the listed prices reflect “most favored nation” agreements negotiated with several drugmakers, including Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck, and Novo Nordisk.
Under the agreement, companies agreed to provide drugs in the US at prices no higher than those charged in comparable countries, while the administration eased plans for specific pharmaceutical tariffs.
Previously, another pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, announced an average discount of nearly 50% on many of its treatments, while separate deals with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly targeted reduced prices and wider Medicare access for popular weight-loss drugs.
The TrumpRx website enables users to print coupons or store discounts digitally, though prescriptions from healthcare providers remain necessary to get drugs.
The program is likely to benefit uninsured Americans who are required to pay full price of prescriptions, while insured patients get medicines at discounted prices.