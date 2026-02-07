Former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman passes away at 72

Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman, a major figure in Scotland’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has passed away at the age of 72 following a short illness.

The death news has been officially confirmed by her partner Susan Stewart, stating she died in hospital after an unexpected diagnosis of incurable cancer on January 13 that faced with care and courage.

A glimpse into Jeane Freeman’s journey

Freeman’s career spanned nursing, civil service, social justice work and politics.Ahead of stepping up elected office, she served as a special adviser to Labour First Minister Jack McConnell and later became a part of Scottish National Party.

She was elected as an MSP for the Ayrshire seat of Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley in 2016 and worked as Scotland’s health secretary from 2018 until standing down at the 2021 election.

Notably, she devoted her life towards noble causes, as she spent 12 years running the social enterprise Apex Scotland, assisting former prisoners to get employed, and was awarded an OBE in 1996 for her rehabilitation work.

Moreover, she chaired the board of the Golden Jubilee Foundation and worked on multiple national boards including the Parole Board for Scotland.

As health secretary, she ordered public inquiries into major hospital projects. After leaving Holyrood, she also provided evidence at the UK Covid Inquiry and the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.

First Minister John Swinney paid tribute, calling her a colleague of “selfless service” whose efforts left a lasting impact.

