59 infections, one death tied to contaminated alcohol-free wipes

Health authorities have urged the public to stop using a few non-sterile alcohol-free wipes on wounds following an infection outbreak associated with one death and dozens of confirmed cases.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stated 59 cases of Burkholderia stabilis infection have been linked to specific wipe products between January 2018 and 3 February 2026.
Multiple infections needed hospital treatment, and one death has been attributed to the bacteria.
While Burkholderia stabilis is commonly discovered in natural environments and rarely harms healthy people, it causes severe illness in immunosuppressed individuals, people with cystic fibrosis, or patients using intravenous lines.
Officials stressed the infection is not transmitted between people.
Health chiefs issued a warning that non-sterile-free wipes must not be used on broken skin, wounds, and intravenous lines and advised the public to check labels carefully to ensure wipes are marked “sterile.”
Four contaminated or associated products were detected: ValueAid Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes, Microsafe Moist Wipe Alcohol Free, Steroplast Sterowipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes, and Reliwipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes.
The products were withdrawn from sale in 2025; however, authorities issued warning about some that may still be in homes and first-aid kits and should be disposed of immediately in household waste to prevent its spread.