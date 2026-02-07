Are statins linked to memory loss, sleep-related issues?

A recent study discovered that nearly all side-effects listed for statins are not caused by the medicines, apart from known risks such as muscle pain and diabetes.
According to the review published in The Lancet, assessed 19 randomised controlled trials involving 124,000 individuals with an average follow-up of four and a half years.
For the study, scientists assessed 66 adverse-effects listed on statin labels and discovered evidence supporting only four: liver test changes, minor liver abnormalities, urine changes, and tissue swelling.
However, other issues such as depression, sleep disturbances, memory problems, and other things did not show any clear link to statin use.
Lead author Christina Reith, associate professor at Oxford University stated, “Although these issues may occur while people take statins, the drugs themselves are not the cause. For most people, the benefits far outweigh the risks.”
Prof Sir Rory Collins, emeritus professor at Oxford, stated, “Now that we know that statins do not cause the majority of side-effects listed in package leaflets, statin information requires rapid revision to help patients and doctors make better-informed health decisions.”
Prof Bryan Williams of the British Heart Foundation highlighted that statins play a crucial role in saving lives by lowering heart attacks and strokes, countering widespread misinformation.
Researchers further stressed that statins remain appropriate for many patients but should be carefully prescribed while considering individuals risks and benefits.