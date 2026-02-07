Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Are statins linked to memory loss, sleep-related issues?

Researchers stressed that statins play a crucial role in saving lives by lowering heart attacks and strokes

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Are statins linked to memory loss, sleep-related issues?

Are statins linked to memory loss, sleep-related issues?

A recent study discovered that nearly all side-effects listed for statins are not caused by the medicines, apart from known risks such as muscle pain and diabetes.

According to the review published in The Lancet, assessed 19 randomised controlled trials involving 124,000 individuals with an average follow-up of four and a half years.

For the study, scientists assessed 66 adverse-effects listed on statin labels and discovered evidence supporting only four: liver test changes, minor liver abnormalities, urine changes, and tissue swelling.

However, other issues such as depression, sleep disturbances, memory problems, and other things did not show any clear link to statin use.

Lead author Christina Reith, associate professor at Oxford University stated, “Although these issues may occur while people take statins, the drugs themselves are not the cause. For most people, the benefits far outweigh the risks.”

Prof Sir Rory Collins, emeritus professor at Oxford, stated, “Now that we know that statins do not cause the majority of side-effects listed in package leaflets, statin information requires rapid revision to help patients and doctors make better-informed health decisions.”

Prof Bryan Williams of the British Heart Foundation highlighted that statins play a crucial role in saving lives by lowering heart attacks and strokes, countering widespread misinformation.

Researchers further stressed that statins remain appropriate for many patients but should be carefully prescribed while considering individuals risks and benefits.

59 infections, one death tied to contaminated alcohol-free wipes
59 infections, one death tied to contaminated alcohol-free wipes
Former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman passes away at 72
Former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman passes away at 72
Best ways to improve brain health with age, according to Harvard expert
Best ways to improve brain health with age, according to Harvard expert
US President Donald Trump launches TrumpRx for medication discount
US President Donald Trump launches TrumpRx for medication discount
Hims & Hers weight-loss pill sends shockwaves across pharma industry
Hims & Hers weight-loss pill sends shockwaves across pharma industry
Mediterranean diet associated with reduced risk of stroke for women
Mediterranean diet associated with reduced risk of stroke for women
How maternal diabetes during pregnancy leads to epilepsy risk in children?
How maternal diabetes during pregnancy leads to epilepsy risk in children?
Ultra-processed foods may reduce lifespan of cancer patients, study
Ultra-processed foods may reduce lifespan of cancer patients, study
World Cancer Day 2026: WHO highlights preventive measures against deadly disease
World Cancer Day 2026: WHO highlights preventive measures against deadly disease
Arizona officials respond after measles diagnosed at ICE detention facility
Arizona officials respond after measles diagnosed at ICE detention facility
GPs in Victoria set to receive skilled training for better diagnosis of ADHD
GPs in Victoria set to receive skilled training for better diagnosis of ADHD
Nipah virus outbreak in India triggers new screenings across Asia
Nipah virus outbreak in India triggers new screenings across Asia

Popular News

Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change

Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change
14 minutes ago
Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt

Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt

an hour ago
Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
an hour ago