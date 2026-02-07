World
  By Fatima Nadeem
UK weather: Dozens of flood alerts issued as relentless downpours continue

The Environment Agency has issued 91 flood warnings across the UK

The UK is facing relentless downpours as heavy rain continues to sweep across the country.

Dozens of flood warnings are now in place along with more than 250 alerts as authorities warn of rising rivers and potential property damage.

The Environment Agency has issued 78 warnings for England, mainly affecting the South West and Midlands where flooding is expected while residents are urged to stay vigilant and follow safety guidance.

Flooding might occur in many parts of England and Wales from North Yorkshire to Cornwall and from the Welsh borders to Norfolk.

In addition to England, parts of Wales and Scotland are also at risk of flooding.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service also warned that levels in the River Dene had "risen to a state where flooding is imminent".

"The EA usually issues flood warnings 30 minutes to two hours before flooding, according to its website," reported Sky News.

On Saturday, rain will continue across much of the UK with the South West experiencing windy showers and South Wales facing particularly heavy rain.

On the other hand, Sunday will bring a combination of rain showers and periods of sunshine.

However, the rain and strong winds are expected to return at the beginning of next week.

So far, in 2026, it has rained every day in the South West and South Wales.

