Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt  

Bianca Censori has finally broken her silence over the viral Venice boat moment, days after her husband, Kanye West, issued an apology.
The 31-year-old Australian architect recently sat down with Vanity Fair to discuss her relationship with her life partner and some of the controversial moments of her life.
Bianca, who last year broke the media outlet’s viewership with her bold look at the 2025 Grammys, shared that the first time in her life she was "really embarrassed" during the Venice boat incident.
The performance artist clarified that Kanye was sitting on the stern, while she was kneeling on a stool and resting her head on his lap.
She also noted that her auntie was on board, saying, "I felt embarrassed because of my dad," she shared, referring to the online comments, adding, "as I’ve grown as a human being, no, I don’t care."
During the new interview, Bianca also shut down the speculation about the trouble in paradise with the rap icon, as she confirmed that every time she appeared nude at public events, it was her choice.
"My husband would work on my outfits together, so it was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something.’... If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?" she added.
This update came after a few days of Kanye West's apology letter in the Wall Street Journal, addressing past anti-Semitic remarks and actions.
He later pushed back against social media rumours that it was a PR stunt ahead of his album, Bully.