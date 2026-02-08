Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Can keto diet beat Depression? New study’s surprising revealation

Experts stressed that along with keto diet, lifestyle modification plays a crucial role in depression treatment

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Can keto diet beat Depression? New study’s surprising revealation
Can keto diet beat Depression? New study’s surprising revealation

A recent study revealed that a ketogenic or keto diet may assist ease depression in individuals who don’t respond to antidepressants.

Scientists at the University of Oxford discovered that participants assigned to a keto diet for six weeks reported slightly reduced depression symptoms in contrast to those encouraged to eat a plant-heavy diet.

For the study, the clinical trial included 88 individuals with treatment-resistant depression. People consuming keto diet, which curbs carbs to under 30gm every day, enhanced by an average of 10.5 points on a 27-point depression scale, in contrast to an 8.3-point improvement among the plant-focused group.

Lead researcher Min Gao stated, “A ketogenic diet had antidepressant benefits compared with a well-matched control diet at 6 weeks.”

“This randomized clinical trial suggests that ketogenic diets may be effective as an adjunctive treatment for treatment-resistant depression,” Gao added.

Experts stressed that lifestyle modification plays a crucial role in depression treatment.

Dr. Raphael Braga, who reviewed the findings said, “This diet may offer benefits, but it’s not easy to maintain, support and overall healthy habits remain key components of managing depression effectively.”

The study offers preliminary evidence that keto could complement standard depression treatments, though more research is required to confirm long-term effects.

Life-saving surgery: Fallopian tube removal reduces cancer risk by 80%
Life-saving surgery: Fallopian tube removal reduces cancer risk by 80%
Apple moves to ban anonymous chat apps from App Store
Apple moves to ban anonymous chat apps from App Store
Are statins linked to memory loss, sleep-related issues?
Are statins linked to memory loss, sleep-related issues?
59 infections, one death tied to contaminated alcohol-free wipes
59 infections, one death tied to contaminated alcohol-free wipes
Former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman passes away at 72
Former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman passes away at 72
Best ways to improve brain health with age, according to Harvard expert
Best ways to improve brain health with age, according to Harvard expert
US President Donald Trump launches TrumpRx for medication discount
US President Donald Trump launches TrumpRx for medication discount
Hims & Hers weight-loss pill sends shockwaves across pharma industry
Hims & Hers weight-loss pill sends shockwaves across pharma industry
Mediterranean diet associated with reduced risk of stroke for women
Mediterranean diet associated with reduced risk of stroke for women
How maternal diabetes during pregnancy leads to epilepsy risk in children?
How maternal diabetes during pregnancy leads to epilepsy risk in children?
Ultra-processed foods may reduce lifespan of cancer patients, study
Ultra-processed foods may reduce lifespan of cancer patients, study
World Cancer Day 2026: WHO highlights preventive measures against deadly disease
World Cancer Day 2026: WHO highlights preventive measures against deadly disease

Popular News

Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch

Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch

33 minutes ago
Japan's ruling party expected to secure strong victory in snap election

Japan's ruling party expected to secure strong victory in snap election
42 minutes ago
WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy

WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy
55 minutes ago