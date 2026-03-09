Brian McGinnis vows to fight for ‘peace, people’s lives’ after hospital release

Brian McGinnis revealed his plans after release from the hospital with broken arm.
The US Marine Corps veteran who was detained following his protest in the Senate hearing broke social media silence after hospital release.
Taking to Instagram, the Green Party candidate for 2026 Senate election shared a picture with his supporters who gathered outside the hospital to receive him and vowed to continue his fight for peace.
The 44-year-old wrote, “After serving, I’ve seen the cost of war up close. Now I focus on standing with real people, listening, learning, and fighting for what matters most: community, justice, and peace.”
“I’ve walked through fire, fought battles, and faced challenges I never expected. But nothing teaches you more about humanity than fighting for real people’s lives!” he added.