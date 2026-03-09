Israel's strike on Iran oil depot triggers ‘first disagreement’ with US in war

Israel’s decision to target Iran’s oil facilities has brought an unexpected outcome with US dismay.
A decision that was made to weaken Iran in the ongoing war has sparked tension between Israel and its partner in war United States.
Axios reported Sunday, March 8, that the “first significant disagreement” of the Iran war between the United States and Israel has developed over Israel’s strikes on 30 Iranian oil facilities.
In an exclusive report, Barak Ravid and Marc Caputo, citing “a US official, Israeli official and a source with knowledge,” wrote that the strikes “went far beyond what the US expected when Israel notified it in advance.”
Late Saturday, Israel struck the oil facilities, “sending huge balls of fire and smoke into the air and rocking Tehran and the neighboring city of Karaj with explosions,” as evidenced by viral social media video.
The report continued, “The US is concerned Israeli strikes on infrastructure that serves ordinary Iranians could backfire strategically, rallying Iranian society to support the regime and driving up oil prices.”
Axios quoted an Israeli military official saying “the strikes were intended in part to tell Iran to stop targeting Israeli civilian infrastructure.”
Meanwhile, a senior US official told outlet, “We don’t think it was a good idea,” while “an Israeli official said the US message to Israel was ‘WTF.'”
Neither the White House nor the IDF commented on the report. However, a Trump advisor told the outlet that Trump does not like the attack as he wanted to save the oil.