  • By Fatima Hassan
Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards

  • By Fatima Hassan
Tom Cruise has once again created history at the 2026 Saturn Awards ceremony! 

The 63-year-old American actor won the top honour at this year’s awards gala, which is known to recognize Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films. 

Deadline reported on Monday, March 9th, that Cruise has overshadowed James Cameron after winning the Best Actor in a Film award for his action-packed movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The Titanic director’s high-budget film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was also nominated in the same category.

Despite the animated winning five major accolades at the 53rd Saturn Awards, including Best Science Fiction Film, Best Film Direction, Best Visual/Special Effects, Best Film Screenwriting, and Best Younger Performer in a Film, Cruise's charm on the red carpet has outshone other major wins.

The Top Gun actor attended the awards show to present the Visionary Award to his longtime Mission: Impossible collaborator, Oscar-winning writer, director and producer Christopher McQuarrie.

However, ended up winning the Best Actor in a Film award for his superhit movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and received a standing ovation from the shouting crowd.

After winning the top honour, emotional Tom Cruise delivered a powerful statement which touched the fans' hearts.

He said, "I was always creating characters to make my family laugh. I was that kid in school who was constantly looking outside and dreaming." 

"I had dreams that I wanted to make movies, travel the world, meet people, and I wanted adventure. I think it's pretty obvious I love movies, and I love making them even more," he added.

Tom Cruise's movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, was released on May 23rd, 2025.  

