Trump's tone-deaf comments on oil prices spark Democratic backlash: 'War of choice'

The global oil benchmark topped $100 a barrel, putting Republicans on the defensive as Democrats seized on the surge in prices.
Opposition are arguing it was an immediate consequence of the war in Iran that would inflame an affordability crisis.
President Donald Trump sought to minimize the jump, but Democrats saw it differently, with the Democratic National Committee chair saying "As Trump refuses to acknowledge Americans' concerns with the war, prices at the pump are soaring and working families are being crushed by high prices at the grocery store."
The surge in oil prices could pose political challenges for the party in power, with gas prices becoming a bigger focal point in the upcoming midterm elections.
Democrats see the rising costs as a vulnerability for Republicans, while the GOP is trying to downplay the economic impact of the war in Iran.
Democrats argued the price surge was a direct consequence of the war in Iran, with Representative Tom Suozzi saying the administration had not fully planned for the economic costs.
Trump sought to minimize the jump, saying prices would "drop rapidly" once the "destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over."
