News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Trump's tone-deaf comments on oil prices spark Democratic backlash: 'War of choice'

Democrats criticize Donald Trump ‘reckless’ choices in Iran war as oil prices surpass $100 per barrel

  • By Bushra Saleem
Trumps tone-deaf comments on oil prices spark Democratic backlash: War of choice
Trump's tone-deaf comments on oil prices spark Democratic backlash: 'War of choice'

The global oil benchmark topped $100 a barrel, putting Republicans on the defensive as Democrats seized on the surge in prices.

Opposition are arguing it was an immediate consequence of the war in Iran that would inflame an affordability crisis.

President Donald Trump sought to minimize the jump, but Democrats saw it differently, with the Democratic National Committee chair saying "As Trump refuses to acknowledge Americans' concerns with the war, prices at the pump are soaring and working families are being crushed by high prices at the grocery store."

The surge in oil prices could pose political challenges for the party in power, with gas prices becoming a bigger focal point in the upcoming midterm elections.

Democrats see the rising costs as a vulnerability for Republicans, while the GOP is trying to downplay the economic impact of the war in Iran.

Democrats argued the price surge was a direct consequence of the war in Iran, with Representative Tom Suozzi saying the administration had not fully planned for the economic costs.

Trump sought to minimize the jump, saying prices would "drop rapidly" once the "destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over."

However, Democrats saw it differently, with the DNC chair saying Trump is refusing to acknowledge Americans' concerns about the war as prices soar.

Brian McGinnis vows to fight for ‘peace, people’s lives’ after hospital release
Brian McGinnis vows to fight for ‘peace, people’s lives’ after hospital release
Oil prices skyrocket as war intensifies: How it could impact your daily life
Oil prices skyrocket as war intensifies: How it could impact your daily life
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Facts about ‘most dangerous man in the world’
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Facts about ‘most dangerous man in the world’
Israel's strike on Iran oil depot triggers ‘first disagreement’ with US in war
Israel's strike on Iran oil depot triggers ‘first disagreement’ with US in war
Glasgow Central Station shut down after massive fire sparks building collapse
Glasgow Central Station shut down after massive fire sparks building collapse
Mojtaba Khamenei becomes Iran's new supreme leader amid rising regional tensions
Mojtaba Khamenei becomes Iran's new supreme leader amid rising regional tensions
Trump reacts as Iran clerics near decision on next supreme leader
Trump reacts as Iran clerics near decision on next supreme leader
Iran announces escalation of attacks on Israel-US forces
Iran announces escalation of attacks on Israel-US forces
Tehran hit by black rain after Israel strikes Iran’s oil facilities
Tehran hit by black rain after Israel strikes Iran’s oil facilities
Happy international Women's Day 2026: Best wishes to mark special occasion
Happy international Women's Day 2026: Best wishes to mark special occasion
Israel threatens to target Iran's Assembly of Experts over Khamenei's successor
Israel threatens to target Iran's Assembly of Experts over Khamenei's successor
Iran issues warning to Gulf states despite apology over strikes
Iran issues warning to Gulf states despite apology over strikes

Popular News

Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response

Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response
2 hours ago
Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards

Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards
3 hours ago
George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP

George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
4 hours ago