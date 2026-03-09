News
  By Bushra Saleem
George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP

  • By Bushra Saleem
George Russell has called on the FIA to make changes to Straight Mode on safety grounds after feeling like his "front wing wasn't working" during the Australian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver won from pole at the Albert Park Circuit, but had an entertaining battle with Charles Leclerc over the opening laps, Racing365 reported.

During that exchange, the Briton experienced significant understeer when fighting the Ferrari, something that has now led to him seeking an immediate alteration from the motorsport governing body.

The six-time grand prix winner told media, “I think having experienced the race today and battling, the only thing I would request from the FIA is that with the Straight Mode, the front wing doesn’t drop as aggressively.”

"When we open Straight Mode, we will have lots of understeer, and when I was behind Charles, and I was trying to duck out of his slipstream, it was like my front wing wasn’t working," he added.

Russell's comments built on remarks he made directly after getting out of his W17 at the season-opener, when he reflected on how difficult it was to use Straight Mode, particularly through corners.

