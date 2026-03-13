THESE symptoms in people under 45 may require Colorectal cancer screening

A recent report from the American Cancer Society revealed a shocking truth regarding Colorectal cancer, which is a life-threatening disease, becoming the common reason behind the cancer death in adults under the age of 50, underscoring the significance of routine screenings.
As per the report, people above 65 and younger comprise nearly half (45%) of all new cases, marking an exponential surge from 27% in 1995.
Dr. Timothy Cannon, director of the Molecular Tumor Board told Fox News Digital, "Once considered a disease that primarily affected people over 50, we are now seeing increasing diagnoses in patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s — making it even more important not to dismiss symptoms based on age alone."
While considering the unfortunate increase in the number of cases by each passing day, official health agencies strongly advised that CRC screenings start at age of 45 and continue through age 75 for adults at "average risk."
A colonoscopy is a gold standard test to analyse the internal condition of the patient’s colon and rectum using a thin, flexible tube with a camera attached on the end.
This medical procedure not only helps in detecting cancer during the early stages, but also plays a pivotal role in the prevention of cancer.
Dr. Timothy stated, "Stool-based tests are appropriate screening options for average-risk adults, but they are not the best choice for people with significant family history, inflammatory bowel disease, hereditary syndromes or alarm symptoms."
"If symptoms are present, the goal is not screening but diagnosis, and colonoscopy is usually the more appropriate test," he added.
Symptoms
Colorectal cancer symptoms include rectal bleeding, blood in stool, constipation or diarrhea, unexplained weight loss and iron-deficiency anemia, constant abdominal cramps or pain.
It is pertinent to mention that people already suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease,are at a significantly higher risk of developing colorectal cancer due to chronic inflammation.
In this case, the patients are often recommended to start colonoscopy screenings before age 45.