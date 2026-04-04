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'Spaceballs 2' set to release on THIS date: Details inside

'Spaceballs 2' cast includes Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Anthony Carrigan, and Lewis Pullman, Bill Pullman’s son

Spaceballs 2 set to release on THIS date: Details inside
'Spaceballs 2' set to release on THIS date: Details inside

Amazon MGM Studios has officially revealed the release date of the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1987 Star Wars parody, Spaceballs.

The sequel will mark the return of original stars Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, George Wyner and Mel Brooks.

Brooks will also reprise his role as the Yogurt character.

'Spaceballs 2' release date

Spaceballs 2 is scheduled to release on April 23, 2027, marking it's 40th anniversary.

'Spaceballs 2' cast

The new cast includes Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Anthony Carrigan, and Lewis Pullman, Bill Pullman’s son. Josh Gad described filming as a “bizarre simulation,” underscoring the film’s playful energy.

Josh Greenbaum, known for “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” is directing from a script by Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez. Similar to the original, the sequel is likely to parody major sci-fi franchises, including Star Wars, Star Trek, and Alien.

Last summer, Brooks teased the sequel, joking regarding decades of franchise diversifications in sci-fi and mentioning, “There has only ever been one ‘Spaceballs.’ Until now…”

Notably, further details regarding the Spaceballs 2 remain under wraps. Amazon MGM’s synopsis described it as a “non-prequel non-reboot sequel part two but with reboot elements franchise expansion film.”

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