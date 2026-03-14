JD Vance against Trump's war on Iran? New comment sparks speculation

JD Vance's latest comment on the ongoing United States and Israel war on Iran has raised eyebrows.
According to Daily Beast, Vance would not share whether he had any concerns about waging war on Iran and instead claimed could go to prison for sharing his advice to the president publicly.
Vance, a longtime anti-interventionist before he became Donald Trump’s number two, has faced mounting scrutiny over his thoughts on “Operation Epic Fury.”
Vance headed to North Carolina for a rally on Friday, where he only briefly mentioned the U.S. striking Iran in his speech, but offered a cop-out when asked for his opinions during the Q&A at the end.
A reporter from the Associated Press asked the vice president what his advice was to the president as he considered taking action against Iran, and how he is advising him now as the economic impact of the war hits Americans back home.
“I hate to disappoint you, but I’m not going to show you here and in front of god and everybody else, tell you exactly what I said in that classified room, partly because I don’t want to go to prison and partly because I think it’s important for the President of the United States to be able to talk to his advisors without those advisors running their mouth to the American media,” Vance said.
The vice president has been a vocal supporter of many of Trump’s policies since he took office and, in many cases, has been an extremely active keyboard warrior defending the president online.
But when it comes to the war in Iran, the vice president has noticeably been in the room but taken a backseat for the most part in making the case for war to the American public.