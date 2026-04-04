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F‑15 shot down: Iranian authorities claim they deployed new defence system

Iranian authorities also claimed hitting an A-10 aircraft that subsequently crashed into the Gulf

F‑15 shot down: Iranian authorities claim they deployed new defence system
F‑15 shot down: Iranian authorities claim they deployed new defence system

Iran claimed that it launched the latest air defense system to engage United States fighter aircraft, further intensifying ongoing tensions between the two countries.

As per Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command, the advanced system was utilised a day earlier to target a US jet.

A military spokesperson stated Tehran was confident enough to soon establish “full control” over its airspace.

Earlier statement from Iranian forces revealed that two US aircraft were struck in seprarate incident, one in the southwest regions and another near the Strait of Hormuz.

F-15 shot down

Iranian fighter jets shot down a US F-15, following which one crew member was rescued while the second remained missing.

Later on, Iranian authorities claimed hitting an A-10 aircraft that subsequently crashed into the Gulf.

However, US media outlets, including The New York Times, cited anonymous sources stating that the A-10 pilot survived the incident.

Despite the developments, US President Donald Trump told NBC that the F-15 loss would not affect negotiation with Iran, noting, "No, not at all. No, it's war."

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