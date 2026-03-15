Iran vows to ‘kill’ Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel debunks assassination rumours

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have issued a death threat for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
According to The Korea Times, the revolutionary guards vowed on Sunday to target Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war with Israel and the United States continues.
"If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force," said the Guards on their website, Sepah News.
This came after the office of the Israeli prime minister confirmed that he is alive and all the speculations regarding Netanyahu’s assassination are “fake.”